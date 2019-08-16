Firefly Value Partners LP Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Teva Pharm (TEVA) Stock Declined, Cutler Capital Management Lowered Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 2.37 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 22.36 million shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.69% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Firefly Value Partners LP has invested 8.71% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Logan Cap Mgmt reported 25,644 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,596 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp owns 1.02M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Trust Bancorporation accumulated 12.28% or 27,300 shares. 7,085 are owned by Mai Management. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 9,663 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Comm accumulated 0.02% or 1,414 shares. Westwood Hldg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 89 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 0.29% or 5,202 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,802 shares. 5,725 are held by Whalerock Point Ptnrs. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co holds 2,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

