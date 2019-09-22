Firefly Value Partners LP Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Upped by $28.42 Million as Stock Price Declined; Corvex Management LP Cut Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $25.94 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 186,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 236,502 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.03M, down from 423,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 5.57M shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howland Management Ltd stated it has 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,000 shares. Moreover, South Street Limited has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc has invested 2.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lockheed Martin Invest Co invested in 82,365 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 3.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 148,958 shares. Atika Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 61,000 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Kj Harrison & Prtn holds 1.92% or 43,127 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd owns 98,145 shares. 16,494 were accumulated by Choate Inv. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Com has invested 1.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 100,000 were reported by Greenbrier Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider HICKS QUENTIN R bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700.