Firefly Value Partners LP Position in Deere & Co (DE) Has Cut as Shares Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Lowered Holding

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $163.22. About 935,523 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.21. About 168,799 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MOROCCO, NAMIBIA, TUNISIA, COTE D’IVOIRE, SENEGAL AND CAMEROON ALSO STAND TO GAIN FROM INCREASED INTRA-AFRICAN TRADE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To $100m Nyc Tfa Future Tax-secured Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO SR UNSECURED NOTES OF BANK OF CHINA’S; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To Sivantos Incremental Facility, Downgrades Senior Facilities To B1 From Ba3, Affirms Other Ratings; Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Dyncorp Int’l, Cfr B2, First Lien Loan Facility Ba2, 2nd Lien Notes B2, Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FQM; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CAMBODIA’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS ITS ROBUST GDP GROWTH PROSPECTS, MACROECONOMIC STABILITY AND EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN GOVERNMENT REVENUE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 16, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Islip, Ny Gos; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Assigns Aa2 (sf) To Italian Abs Notes Issued By Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.R.L

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $371.30M for 26.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics Expands SaaS Offering With Banking Cloud Credit Risk for Regulatory Calculations and Credit Risk Reporting – Financial Post” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 63,597 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sandler Cap Mgmt has invested 1.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,132 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation. Creative Planning owns 9,527 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Grp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 66,278 shares. Destination Wealth owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Btim reported 3,705 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 83,857 shares. Central State Bank & holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York, New York-based fund reported 215 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 1,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 4.58M shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Philips and Centre Hospitalier RÃ©gional Universitaire de Nancy announce 10-year enterprise informatics agreement to increase efficiency and improve patient care – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $899.61 million for 14.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.