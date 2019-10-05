Firefly Value Partners LP Maintains Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA); New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Continues to Hold Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16M, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety; 23/05/2018 – Problem Magnet: It’s totally a coincidence that I have a well-sourced story on the situation in Tesla’s Fremont factory coming; 04/05/2018 – 05/03 The Cable – Brexit, Tesla & Adidas; 14/05/2018 – Ten senior level employees have left Tesla since November last year, at least; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s plunge could be ‘self-fulfilling’ prophecy for further declines, Morgan Stanley warns; 03/05/2018 – Tesla charges ahead in China as it burns through cash; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s chief accounting officer leaves for ‘personal reasons’; 18/04/2018 – California’s occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla; 03/05/2018 – Tesla set to drop the day after controversial earnings call

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 7.00M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

