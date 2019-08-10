Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Position as Shares Rose; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Increased by $544,362 Its Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.66M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50 million, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 30% Return On Equity, Is Deere Company (NYSE:DE) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc has 1,372 shares. Violich Capital Management reported 5,225 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 590,991 shares. Axa accumulated 86,166 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Court Place Ltd Liability invested 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hl Serv Limited Liability Company holds 33,494 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 424,951 shares. Stewart Patten Com Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,610 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.05% or 29,556 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company holds 3.59 million shares. Washington National Bank & Trust reported 40,841 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tarbox Family Office holds 4,644 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2,242 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $916.50 million for 13.73 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Ltd reported 122,584 shares stake. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 78,407 shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 149,743 shares. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 69,861 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.69% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 55,053 shares. 580 were reported by Hillsdale Investment. New York-based Needham Invest Management Lc has invested 1.67% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,856 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 35,579 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Company has 0.7% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,982 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.33% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8.44 million shares. Healthcor Mgmt LP reported 5.41% stake. Sanders Cap Ltd holds 2.65% or 5.94 million shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends And Side Hustles Portfolio – July 2019 Highlights – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.