Firefly Value Partners LP Increases Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA); As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Eventide Asset Management Boosted Holding by $12.32 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74M, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $14.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.95. About 7.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – Tesla engineers advocated having more sensors on cars using Autopilot; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS CO WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB BECAUSE IT REQUIRES THAT TESLA NOT RELEASE INFORMATION ABOUT AUTOPILOT TO THE PUBLIC; 28/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Check Out A Detailed Analysis Of That Tesla Model 3 Teardown; 03/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Spotify’s Strange Listing, Tesla Rising, Sky’s Not Falling on Tesla — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Uber disabled emergency braking in self-driving car -U.S. agency; 16/04/2018 – FALCON 9 ROCKET LAUNCH CARRYING NASA’S TESS SATELLITE RESCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY – SPACEX; 02/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: EXCLUSIVE analysis from @tsrandall. The Bloomberg Model 3 tracker shows Tesla coming up just short of its goal; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot; 18/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Did Soros really give Tesla a “vote of confidence”?; 09/05/2018 – Pension-Fund Adviser Urges No Votes Against Three on Tesla Board

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 111,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $8.18 during the last trading session, reaching $257.99. About 207,266 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 5,374 shares. Agf reported 138,630 shares. Fiera Capital reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.06% or 2,901 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,197 shares stake. Franklin has 57,418 shares. Alps Advsrs has 5,463 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 9,760 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. 1,338 are held by Wade G W &. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 989 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.09% or 17,331 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 480,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,051 were reported by Tanaka Capital Management.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at ALV, HOG, AN; Miss at PCAR & TSLA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nio Stock Is Only Suitable for Risk-Tolerant Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: DPZ, PSO, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TriMas (TRS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 Outlook Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott Selber Inc holds 0.23% or 2,150 shares. Rowland And Company Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 409,863 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company. Natl Pension has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 389,266 shares. 1,132 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 10,547 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 102 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 288,335 shares. 879,943 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 27,211 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd invested in 0.06% or 2,437 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,311 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 15,000 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $22.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.