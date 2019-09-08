Firefly Value Partners LP Increases Stake in Noble Plc (NE); Symons Capital Management Has Lowered Its The Aes Corp. (AES) Position by $498,114

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 17.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 16.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 8.87M shares traded or 53.25% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 21/03/2018 – Goldilocks: Founder’s Resignation From Noble May Pave Way for ‘Fairer’ Debt Restructuring Plan With New Independent Directors on Board; 19/04/2018 – NOBLE SAYS FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS WILL BE MADE IN DUE COURSE; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group’s Dissident Shareholder Sues Trader to Block Deal; 12/04/2018 – Noble Group’s restructuring plan surpasses approval mark; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – QTRLY REV $ 1,215 MLN VS $1,928 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble hosts local office hours on April 9; 20/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS NOT SERVED WITH WRIT FROM GOLDILOCKS SUIT; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: NEW CO. TO GRANT MANAGEMENT INCENTIVE SHARE OPTION; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Noble IDR to ‘RD’ on Non-Payment of 2018 Notes

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.21 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT

