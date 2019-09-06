Firefly Value Partners LP Increases Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR); As Timken Co (TKR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $487,319

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 2.74 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 11,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 13,135 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 24,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 143,331 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. bought 15,000 shares worth $36,300. HICKS QUENTIN R also bought $35,700 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Finance Limited Co holds 126,632 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amer Gp, a New York-based fund reported 128,899 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 23.52 million shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 4,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 10,455 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech owns 374,520 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 8,103 shares. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 4,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 143,603 shares. 14,500 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.78 million for 8.47 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals In by 35,397 shares to 36,930 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:MGA) by 10,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 12,941 shares. Phocas Corp reported 98,156 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 6,782 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp owns 56,801 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0% stake. Axa holds 226,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mondrian Invest Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,363 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,427 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,436 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% stake. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability stated it has 21,160 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 302,119 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,922 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 199,963 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,216 activity.