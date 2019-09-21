Firefly Value Partners LP Increases Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR); Girard Partners LTD Trimmed Position in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $485,605 as Stock Rose

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, down from 23,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 5.57M shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 111,800 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 1,229 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Cwm Llc owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 117 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 442,980 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 209,225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walthausen And Limited holds 0.43% or 667,760 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 368,392 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 269,824 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 12,150 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $97,600 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by Craine Patrick K., worth $36,300 on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 7,325 shares to 91,931 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 9,655 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Division accumulated 1.03% or 76,059 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 30,834 shares. Brinker holds 0.48% or 67,283 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 38,654 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ameriprise Finance reported 1.26M shares stake. D E Shaw And reported 2,275 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,050 shares. Mendel Money Management holds 22,462 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 266,267 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hikari Pwr Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). United Financial Advisers has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).