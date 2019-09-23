Firefly Value Partners LP Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Lifted by $88.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $359,370

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16M, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $244.9. About 2.63M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – TESLA: DELIVERIES SHOULD PICK UP TO ACHIEVE YR DELIVERY GOAL; 14/05/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK TELLS EMPLOYEES IN A MEMO THAT COMPANY WILL UNDERGO A MANAGEMENT RESTRUCTURING – SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worst month ever – down nearly 25% so far; 10/05/2018 – An analyst that Elon Musk cut off during a Tesla earnings call is defending his questions; 27/03/2018 – Problem Magnet: From a source at Tesla: email sent today suggests last-minute end-of-quarter display vehicle blowout underway; 04/05/2018 – Elon Musk’s Tesla Earnings Call Antics Are ‘Worrisome’ (Video); 16/04/2018 – Tesla is pausing Model 3 production at its Fremont, California factory to ” to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks.”; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla’s pay package for Elon Musk is too high, ISS claims; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk hits back at report that Tesla didn’t want to spend on sensors; 27/03/2018 – NTSB Probing Tesla That Caught Fire After Crash in California

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 7,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 898,055 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.07% or 1,581 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 1.07 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. National Pension Service owns 149,453 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 171 shares. Amp holds 33,742 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Twin Tree LP reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 11 are held by Kessler Inv Group Ltd Liability. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,471 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 1,258 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 32,319 shares. Johnson Gru Inc Inc holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Services reported 2,819 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Quantitative Mgmt Llc owns 21,239 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W & holds 0.02% or 2,651 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Haverford owns 2,750 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.33% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 347,764 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,547 shares. Cheviot Value Lc owns 4,000 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Spinnaker accumulated 3,900 shares. 454,239 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Norinchukin Bancshares The has 52,851 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 4,865 shares. 9,750 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Tci Wealth Advisors has 772 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,819 shares to 32,210 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 19,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

