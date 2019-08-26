Firefly Value Partners LP Has Upped Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $43.02 Million; Stock Price Declined; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake Raised by Bloombergsen Inc

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 37,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 494,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.60M, up from 457,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $452.55. About 72,080 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.535. About 2.83M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0% or 843 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 199,074 shares. Abrams Bison Lc reported 487,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 2,051 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 33,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 2,577 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 8,460 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,852 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 174 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 4 are owned by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 2,245 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “McGrath (MGRC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Credit Acceptance (CACC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy slips after missed Q4 earnings estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gulfport Energy Corporation: Massively Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy: On Track To Meet 2019 Expectations, But 2020 Prices Appear Weak – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.