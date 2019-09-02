Firefly Value Partners LP Has Raised Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $52.59 Million as Stock Rose; Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Holding

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74M, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s junk bond tanks to 87 cents on the dollar after downgrade; 22/05/2018 – MUSK SAYS EVEN IF PHYSICAL UPGRADE IS NEEDED TO FLEET, WILL MAKE SURE ALL MODEL 3’S HAVE AMAZING BRAKING ABILITY AT NO EXPENSE TO CUSTOMERS-TWEET; 17/04/2018 – Elon Musk reportedly raises Tesla Model 3 goal, rips inefficient contractors in internal email; 17/04/2018 – Elon Musk raises Tesla Model 3 goal, rips inefficient contractors in internal email; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI HAS REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 100M YUAN; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief Musk says China trade rules uneven, asks Trump for help; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Loss $709.6M; 04/04/2018 – KGO-TV: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident; 23/05/2018 – Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla; 17/05/2018 – Last week’s Tesla crash is a textbook case of distracted driving exacerbated by technology that is easy for humans to abuse

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 7,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 16,741 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 9,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.39M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 4,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 105 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 6,048 shares. Davenport & Commerce Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4,430 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De holds 190,728 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Clarkston Cap Ltd Com holds 2.54% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). American Interest Group stated it has 66,208 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 522,103 shares. Covington Capital has 200 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs holds 0.98% or 77,860 shares.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Taps Out Of Molson Coors, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company- TAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Molson Coors Brewing Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Sees “Significant Hurdles” for Molson Coors Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66M shares to 408,109 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,881 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Tesla (TSLA) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Stock Finds Clear Path to $300 and Beyond – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tilson negative on Tesla – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.