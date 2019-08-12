Firefly Value Partners LP Has Raised Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $43.02 Million; Stock Value Declined; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holder Flow Traders Us Has Upped Its Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 3.96M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 103,621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 16.38 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 188,315 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 134,160 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp stated it has 241,463 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 121,900 shares. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 263,092 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 143,603 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 511,293 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 910,938 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) by 40,218 shares to 24,979 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Ex (TIPZ) by 26,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,013 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bon (ULST).