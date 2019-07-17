Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $336,762; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped Chevron New Com (CVX) Position by $479,700; Stock Price Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $163.85. About 728,728 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,284 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 45,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 2.06M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Phillips, Qatar to build $8B Gulf Coast petrochem plant – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron aims for world’s lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.