Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lifted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $88.09 Million; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Stake by $4.74 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16 million, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $242.28. About 3.84M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company; 29/03/2018 – 03/29 The Cable – London Housing, Tech & Tesla; 06/04/2018 – Can Tesla Outrun Cash Burn? — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Adj. Loss/Shr $3.35, Est. Loss/Shr $3.41: TOPLive; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Solomon to Succeed Blankfein, Tesla Stalkers; 26/04/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Trading News: [RTRS] – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla “Autopilot”; 27/03/2018 – Federal Safety Investigators Examine Another Fatal Tesla Crash; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Autopilot System

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 36,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 70,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 877,306 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 1,173 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 78,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Natl Bank holds 48 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0% or 150 shares. Td Asset Management reported 9,051 shares. Shine Advisory Inc owns 4 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 76,808 are held by Credit Agricole S A. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sigma Planning Corp owns 4,020 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 10,249 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 75 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brookstone Cap has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,962 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 86,735 shares. Nadler Fin Gru reported 0.07% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Country Club Trust Co Na holds 1.24% or 78,313 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,461 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 190,459 shares. Lvm Mi has 1,808 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 46,047 shares. 38,976 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,103 shares. South State holds 6,295 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 209,283 are owned by Minneapolis Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.