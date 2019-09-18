Firefly Value Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake in Noble Plc (NE) as Stock Value Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Global Thematic Partners Has Lowered by $9.73 Million Its Position

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 231,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 885,564 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.44M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 3.31 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 3.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 20.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.67 million, up from 17.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 1.82M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – “GROUP HAS RECLASSIFIED ITS LONG-TERM DEBT LIABILITIES TO CURRENT LIABILITIES AS AT 31 MARCH 2018”; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group to ‘Vigorously’ Defend Any Claim; 09/05/2018 – Noble: Clarification Follows News Reports Suggesting Deal Reached With Perpetual Securities Holders; 14/03/2018 – Noble Group clinches key restructuring deal with group of creditors; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Noble appeals to West Ham fans to maintain peace at home games; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT CLAIMS WITHOUT MERIT; 25/04/2018 – Noble: Will Seek Costs Orders From Court Against Goldilocks on Indemnity Basis at Appropriate Time; 15/05/2018 – Noble Group Beset by Familiar Woes as Debt Deal Hangs in Balance; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SIGNS PACT WITH GROUP REPRESENTS 46% OF SR CLAIMS; 22/04/2018 – Noble: Goldilocks Holds 8.1% Stake in Company Through a Depositary Agent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,451 are held by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Prudential Financial owns 382,790 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 37,804 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,564 shares. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 279,648 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Ltd has 84,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Johnson Fincl Gru holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Brigade Capital Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 2.11M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 83,168 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 99,130 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 454,982 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 258,308 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 505,465 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest holds 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 7,077 shares. 21,025 are owned by Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Davidson Inv Advisors accumulated 439,311 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eastern Financial Bank reported 309,732 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 21,500 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 1.00M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 135,609 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Strategic Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 17,395 shares. Meritage Mngmt reported 99,033 shares. Tompkins has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,090 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 97,234 shares to 321,478 shares, valued at $28.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 28,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.