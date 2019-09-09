Firefly Value Partners LP Has Increased Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $43.02 Million as Share Value Declined; Cambridge Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 4,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 309,455 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, up from 304,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 1.53 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 17.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 4.35M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 12,358 shares to 292,047 shares, valued at $17.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,976 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

