Firefly Value Partners LP Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $336,762; Stock Value Declined; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holding in Carmax (KMX) Has Cut by $828,000 as Valuation Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 2.94 million shares traded or 73.55% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $166.03. About 867,008 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,242 were reported by Interocean Capital Limited Liability. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 25,121 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 7,416 shares stake. Pitcairn invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Altavista Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,202 shares. The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Inc owns 9,373 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 1,935 shares. Cohen Steers, New York-based fund reported 47,330 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 2.55% or 54,200 shares. Mrj reported 2.49% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 41 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.67 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 16.15 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.