Firefly Value Partners LP Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $336,762; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Boosted Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.99 million shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 572.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 17,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 3,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,899 shares to 28,064 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,822 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.