Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $336,762 as Market Value Rose; Community Bank Decreased Its Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stake by $396,000

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $151.46. About 442,174 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 340,431 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 09/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Novartis Deal — Health Care Roundup; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS AVXS-101 HAS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN THE US, PRIME DESIGNATION IN THE EU AND SAKIGAKE IN JAPAN; EXPECTED US PATIENT AVAILABILITY IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS: PHASE III SHOWS SIPONIMOD SIG. IMPROVES OUTCOMES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,169 are held by Sequoia Advisors Lc. D E Shaw Commerce reported 0% stake. Coastline Communications stated it has 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.05% or 967,725 shares. Coldstream Cap has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Massachusetts Company Ma has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi reported 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cwm Lc reported 2,531 shares stake. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 5,010 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 106,911 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt holds 0.14% or 1,249 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 6,758 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 100 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.91M for 13.43 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,010 shares to 95,971 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.