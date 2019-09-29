Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Gulfport Energy (Call) (GPOR) Position as Share Price Declined; As Viasat (VSAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.68 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 33,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 58,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 92,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 440,446 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) (GPOR) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.92 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation: Massively Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Stock That Tanked 95% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. 15,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K.. HICKS QUENTIN R had bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700 on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.79 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawk Ridge Cap LP holds 0.48% or 526,500 shares. Systematic Finance Management Lp accumulated 892,513 shares. Shah Management owns 1.18% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 434,533 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 321,992 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 460,906 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 125,248 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Co reported 39,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ameritas Inv holds 0% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp has 595,545 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Comm has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 53 were accumulated by Tortoise Advsrs.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust reported 830,859 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 118,488 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Com owns 764,730 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,502 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 3,122 shares. Needham Invest Ltd accumulated 141,600 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Aperio Lc accumulated 0% or 5,143 shares. Baupost Grp Inc Ltd Liability Ma holds 10.05% or 13.73 million shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 553,796 shares in its portfolio. 992 are owned by Meeder Asset Management.