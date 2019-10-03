Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding By $11.40 Million; Mercury General (MCY) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Mercury General Corp (MCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 96 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 78 sold and decreased their positions in Mercury General Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 24.38 million shares, up from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mercury General Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 61 Increased: 60 New Position: 36.

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 12.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 186,845 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 1.33 million shares with $81.29M value, down from 1.52 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 926,139 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 4% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation for 108,043 shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc owns 210,497 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 1.69% invested in the company for 196,900 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 1.45% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 166,639 shares.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Mercury General Corporation: Mercury Insurance Slashes Illinois Auto Insurance Rates – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 96,136 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (MCY) has risen 15.50% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.81 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. State Street has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Carroll Finance Inc owns 334 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Earnest Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0% or 81 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 10,780 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp has 4,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 129 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 5,135 shares. Mesirow Financial Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 5,602 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.