Firefly Value Partners LP Has Boosted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position; Zion Oil & Gas Has 0.79 Sentiment

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 57.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp acquired 395,000 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 1.08 million shares with $242.16 million value, up from 688,700 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $43.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $242.96. About 4.19M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – ABC The Blotter: The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – Tesla offers Fremont factory to boost liquidity -IFR News; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Record 1Q Net Orders for Model S, X; Demand Remains Very Strong; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS WITNESSES INDICATED THE TESLA MODEL S DID NOT BRAKE PRIOR TO IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Reports Another Loss as It Struggles With Model 3; 23/05/2018 – Tesla: Turn That Frown Upside Down; 25/05/2018 – Shabbir Siddique: Exclusive: Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 13/03/2018 – Tesla Treasurer and VP of Finance Is Said to Leave the Company; 27/03/2018 – Problem Magnet: From a source at Tesla: email sent today suggests last-minute end-of-quarter display vehicle blowout underway

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (ZN) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 19 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 24 cut down and sold their holdings in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.76 million shares, down from 7.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zion Oil & Gas Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 8.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. for 20,929 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 1,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 306,750 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 73,684 shares.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $25.82 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 14.48% or $0.0411 during the last trading session, reaching $0.325. About 1.88M shares traded or 118.47% up from the average. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) has declined 89.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 5 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Tesla has $40000 highest and $158 lowest target. $271.92’s average target is 11.92% above currents $242.96 stock price. Tesla had 29 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Monday, March 25. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $394 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell”. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Hold” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, March 19. Cowen & Co maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.