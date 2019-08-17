Firefly Value Partners LP Has Boosted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding; Dorsal Capital Management Upped Position in Pvh (PVH)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and products; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s big ambitions may be killing Tesla; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Musk vs. Buffett; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 03/05/2018 – Tesla saw its worst day in more than a month after controversial earnings call; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Halts Model 3 Production (Video); 06/03/2018 – U.S. energy storage market to nearly triple this year -report; 20/03/2018 – KfW IPEX Finances Neoen Australian Wind Farm With Tesla Battery

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.25 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 50,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39 are held by Dubuque Commercial Bank. 2,815 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 314 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Whittier Communications Of Nevada invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Putnam Invests Ltd Com holds 4,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 1,692 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 193,457 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. First Republic Incorporated reported 3,947 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cornerstone invested in 0.02% or 2,074 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Hrt Financial Lc owns 0.04% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 2,170 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust invested in 2,189 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Confident PVH’s Growth Story Is Intact – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Twst.com published: “PVH Corp.: PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Earnings… â€” 08.14.19 – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PVH Corp (PVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology Announces Appointment of Melanie Steiner to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund has 9,760 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 223 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1,573 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Marathon Trading Inv Management Lc reported 1,731 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 700,536 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 980 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 8,700 shares. Diversified Tru holds 2,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 236,961 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amg Natl Bancorp holds 0.02% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 466,892 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla drops suit against critic following discovery order – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Ford, General Motors and Fiat – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tilson negative on Tesla – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Tesla (TSLA) – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.