Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Market Valuation Declined; Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined While Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Position by $9.32 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 9.75 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bp Public Limited invested in 50,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,300 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 176,797 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cornerstone reported 1.16% stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt holds 9,650 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.43% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,700 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Carret Asset Mngmt invested in 7,169 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,000 shares. Chemung Canal owns 27,368 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,800 shares. Savant Cap Llc holds 0.07% or 2,363 shares.

