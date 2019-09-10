Firefly Value Partners LP Boosted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $52.59 Million; Orrstown Financial Services Increases Holding in Brown & Brown (BRO)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $233.14. About 2.60 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – California Opens Investigation Into Tesla Workplace Conditions; 22/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESPERSON SAYS CONFIRMS SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, IS JOINING COMPANY AS VP, ENGINEERING; 30/03/2018 – Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident; 10/05/2018 – Panasonic executives reportedly cautious about future Tesla commitments; 03/05/2018 – German car registrations up 8 pct in April on SUV sales – KBA; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – GM’s Electric Bolt Slows as Tesla Model 3 Sales Pick Up Speed; 24/03/2018 – BI UK: Self-driving cars could be deadly – but they aren’t going to affect Tesla’s and Uber’s business as much as everyone; 07/03/2018 – Dana Hull: ice cream SCOOP: big Tesla shareholders Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price are for the comp plan; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 953,307 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla talks insurance – Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla’s Robotaxi Red Herring – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, GEO, FDX – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Stock Faces More Bad News After Walmart Lawsuit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock or 360 shares. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Authorization For Up to An Additional $372.5 Million Share Buyback – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Innovative Risk Solutions, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown & Brown (BRO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of MEDVAL, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 7,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,449 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

