Firefly Value Partners LP Boosted Its Noble Plc (NE) Holding by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Tegean Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Air Lease (AL)

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 742,209 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 17.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 16.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.11M market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 3.65 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/04/2018 – Singapore Court Grants Injunction to Block Noble From Holding Shareholder Meeting; 24/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble part of plan cracking down on pyramid schemes; 16/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP WON’T MAKE PAYMENT IN RESPECT TO 2018, 2022 NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group’s dissident shareholder sues to block debt deal; 24/04/2018 – NOBLE and IHG® Announce the Opening of the Dual-Branded EVEN® Hotel and Staybridge Suites® Hotel South Lake Union in Downtow; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP REPORTS BINDING PACT FOR FINL RESTRUCTURING; 22/04/2018 – Noble: Goldilocks’s Interest Not Registered in Company’s Register of Members; 09/04/2018 – NOBLE FOUNDER ELMAN IS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER WITH AN 18% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Founder and Current Non-Executive Director Richard Elman Resigns; 21/03/2018 – Goldilocks Owns 8.1% Stake in Noble

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company reported 200,633 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Sns Fin Group Ltd Llc invested in 14,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 57,778 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 815,672 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 3.25M shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Bridgeway Management Incorporated reported 1.14M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Sei Investments Communications invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 70,191 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 26,346 shares. Bollard Llc invested in 84,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

