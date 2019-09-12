Firefly Value Partners LP Boosted Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position By $28.42 Million; Otter Tail (OTTR) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 68 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 59 trimmed and sold stakes in Otter Tail Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 17.66 million shares, up from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Otter Tail Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 163.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp acquired 7.11M shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 11.46M shares with $56.25M value, up from 4.35M last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $459.86M valuation. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $2.885. About 4.43M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 97,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California-based Kestrel Invest Mgmt has invested 1.52% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Deltec Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.44% or 1.33 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 700,226 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd holds 0.01% or 3.00 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 510,349 shares. Teton Advsr owns 19,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn has 441,551 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 0.01% or 1.22 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 63,168 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Walthausen And Limited Co reported 667,760 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Howe & Rusling reported 110 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0% or 20,892 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $8 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 76.08% above currents $2.885 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30. Wood David M. bought 40,000 shares worth $97,600. HICKS QUENTIN R had bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700 on Friday, August 30.

Stanley holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation for 38,973 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 11,880 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 915,200 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.21% in the stock. Iowa State Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,796 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers.