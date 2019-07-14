Fireeye (Put) (FEYE) Market Value Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Trimmed Holding; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Put) (FEYE) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 1.60M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (NYSE:ANH) by 11,080 shares to 22,545 shares, valued at $91.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 67,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 250 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 0.18% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 160,000 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 44,470 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 45,628 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 500 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Voya Invest Management Ltd Com invested in 50,287 shares. New York-based Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Secor Cap Advsr LP holds 0.19% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 53,710 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 5,412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 36,821 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 63,136 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser has invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 950,407 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 20,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 34,533 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.47% or 17,800 shares. 44,967 were accumulated by Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Llc. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 483,201 shares. Axa holds 0.41% or 680,709 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.06% or 212,963 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,668 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 841 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability.