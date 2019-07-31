FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.92 N/A -1.27 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 88 1.43 N/A 7.33 5.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FireEye Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FireEye Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.95 beta means FireEye Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Stamps.com Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. FireEye Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

FireEye Inc. has an average price target of $21.67, and a 34.60% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, which is potential 66.08% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stamps.com Inc. is looking more favorable than FireEye Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of FireEye Inc. shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of FireEye Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year FireEye Inc. was less bearish than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.