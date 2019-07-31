FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.59 N/A -1.27 0.00 QAD Inc. 44 2.50 N/A 0.44 107.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FireEye Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FireEye Inc. and QAD Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

FireEye Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QAD Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. Its rival QAD Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. FireEye Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for FireEye Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, with potential upside of 44.47%. Meanwhile, QAD Inc.’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 20.54%. The results provided earlier shows that FireEye Inc. appears more favorable than QAD Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 55.2% respectively. About 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, QAD Inc. has 28.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors QAD Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.