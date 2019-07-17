FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

This is a contrast between FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.80 N/A -1.27 0.00 Oracle Corporation 53 4.94 N/A 2.68 20.39

Table 1 highlights FireEye Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FireEye Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means FireEye Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Oracle Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FireEye Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

FireEye Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.67, while its potential upside is 39.00%. On the other hand, Oracle Corporation’s potential downside is -2.89% and its consensus price target is $56.86. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FireEye Inc. seems more appealing than Oracle Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of FireEye Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.3% of Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 33.3% of Oracle Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while Oracle Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.