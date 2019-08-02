FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.39 N/A -1.27 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 8.01 N/A 2.18 36.86

Demonstrates FireEye Inc. and Fortinet Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility & Risk

FireEye Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Fortinet Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. Its rival Fortinet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. FireEye Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Fortinet Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

FireEye Inc.’s upside potential is 41.04% at a $20 average target price. On the other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s potential downside is -1.36% and its average target price is $90.5. The data provided earlier shows that FireEye Inc. appears more favorable than Fortinet Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 76.4% respectively. 3% are FireEye Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats FireEye Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.