FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) are both Application Software companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.32 N/A -1.27 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.69 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FireEye Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FireEye Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

FireEye Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Digital Turbine Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. FireEye Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

FireEye Inc. has an average target price of $19.2, and a 45.02% upside potential. Digital Turbine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.13 consensus target price and a -34.76% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 45.4% respectively. 3% are FireEye Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance while Digital Turbine Inc. has 196.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.