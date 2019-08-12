FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Reaches $12.80 1 Year Low; Van Berkom & Associates Trimmed Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding

The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.16 target or 5.00% below today’s $12.80 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.75 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $12.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $137.45 million less. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 1.82 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 92,068 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.14 million shares with $65.77 million value, down from 1.23M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.22B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 424,976 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. FireEye Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20 target in Monday, March 11 report.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Fmr Limited Co reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Citadel Advsrs has 6.57 million shares. 50 were reported by Parkside Retail Bank. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 53 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.25 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 17,393 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 700,000 are owned by Masters Capital Mgmt Llc. Blume Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 96,495 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com. State Common Retirement Fund reported 353,200 shares. 95,100 are owned by Marco Invest Limited Com. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership owns 53,710 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim. Wedbush maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

