FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) EPS Estimated At $-0.17; Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.58, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 11 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 12 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 3.84 million shares, up from 3.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, FireEye, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 967,902 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has 18,155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 317,072 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 20,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.16 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Ny holds 0.02% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 22,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 130,951 shares. Lpl Ltd Com invested in 43,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.24% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 99 shares. First Tru Lp reported 0.05% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 718,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 16.45% above currents $13.31 stock price. FireEye had 6 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why FireEye Stock Gave Up 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is FireEye a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint: Not Convinced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Checking the Performance of 5 Stocks for the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 486,953 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.43 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.16% invested in the company for 59,175 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 362,380 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund declares $0.0480 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Ft.com published: “J&J: The next target of anger over Americaâ€™s opioid crisis? – Financial Times” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opiant Pharmaceuticals: A Hidden Gem With Upcoming Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Exchanges – Business Wire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.