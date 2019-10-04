FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 14 9.43 205.86M -1.27 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 1 0.00 18.50M -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates FireEye Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 1,514,790,286.98% -38.2% -9.3% Verb Technology Company Inc. 1,562,631,979.05% 160% -694.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta indicates that FireEye Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s -0.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered FireEye Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FireEye Inc. has an average price target of $15.5, and a 10.71% upside potential. Verb Technology Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 218.18% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Verb Technology Company Inc. appears more favorable than FireEye Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 3% of FireEye Inc. shares. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year FireEye Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verb Technology Company Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.