FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.29 N/A -1.27 0.00 SAP SE 119 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FireEye Inc. and SAP SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

FireEye Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. SAP SE has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SAP SE are 1 and 1 respectively. FireEye Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FireEye Inc. and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

FireEye Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 45.35% upside potential. Competitively SAP SE has an average price target of $152.33, with potential upside of 25.19%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than SAP SE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares and 5.1% of SAP SE shares. 3% are FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance while SAP SE has 23.59% stronger performance.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 7 of the 10 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.