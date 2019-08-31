FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.28 N/A -1.27 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 67 9.02 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk and Volatility

FireEye Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for FireEye Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$19.2 is FireEye Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.96%. Competitively Manhattan Associates Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, with potential upside of 16.18%. The results provided earlier shows that FireEye Inc. appears more favorable than Manhattan Associates Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 0% respectively. FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.