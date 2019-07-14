FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Contrasting side by side

Since FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.84 N/A -1.27 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.60 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see FireEye Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

FireEye Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.50% for FireEye Inc. with consensus target price of $21.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FireEye Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 0%. About 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year FireEye Inc. was less bearish than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.