FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Application Software company, FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of FireEye Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FireEye Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FireEye Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.20% -9.30% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares FireEye Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FireEye Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$21.67 is the average target price of FireEye Inc., with a potential upside of 42.75%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. FireEye Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FireEye Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while FireEye Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FireEye Inc.

Volatility and Risk

FireEye Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

FireEye Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors FireEye Inc.’s peers beat FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.