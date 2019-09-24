FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.35 N/A -1.27 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 5 4.93 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FireEye Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk and Volatility

FireEye Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FireEye Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16.33 is FireEye Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.96%. On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -36.09% and its consensus price target is $4.25. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than Digital Turbine Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares and 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.