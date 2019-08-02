FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Comparing side by side

Both FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.29 N/A -1.27 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 221 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FireEye Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

FireEye Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.35% for FireEye Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FireEye Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.7% and 0%. FireEye Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has stronger performance than China Index Holdings Limited

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.