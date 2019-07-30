FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.91 N/A -1.27 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 8 0.18 N/A -105.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see FireEye Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FireEye Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7%

Risk & Volatility

FireEye Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Bridgeline Digital Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FireEye Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FireEye Inc. has a 34.93% upside potential and an average price target of $21.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of FireEye Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.5% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64%

For the past year FireEye Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.