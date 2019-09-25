FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Comparison side by side

Both FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.39 N/A -1.27 0.00 Adobe Inc. 283 12.65 N/A 5.42 55.15

In table 1 we can see FireEye Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

FireEye Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Adobe Inc. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

FireEye Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.61% and an $16.33 average target price. Adobe Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $316.07 average target price and a 13.93% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.