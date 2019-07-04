FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Violich Capital Management Increased Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake By $634,524

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 2,622 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 81,084 shares with $19.63M value, up from 78,462 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $118.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, FireEye, Inc.’s analysts see -26.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 2.74M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Among 4 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, February 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184,295 were accumulated by Mairs Pwr. Perkins Management invested in 0.15% or 13,800 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 10,601 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Trellus Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.36% or 105,096 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech accumulated 22,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% or 5,781 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 13,000 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Masters Management reported 700,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 947 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 72 shares.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FireEye Acquires Verodin For Continuous Security Assessment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin accumulated 9,585 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.95% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson holds 2,059 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 484,025 shares. 733,841 are held by Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Green Valley Investors Llc accumulated 158,451 shares. Colonial Tru accumulated 32,674 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company stated it has 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Investment Gru Limited Company has invested 2.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Harvest Mgmt Inc reported 2,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated owns 0.38% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 33,934 shares. Aimz Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sumitomo Life owns 0.55% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 16,913 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 1,911 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.