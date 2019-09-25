FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, FireEye, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 350,629 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Among 3 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FireEye Inc has $18 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 22.97% above currents $13.28 stock price. FireEye Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Wedbush maintained FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $1500 target.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 22.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11M for 50.34 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for 489,651 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 19,115 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 446,352 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.88% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

