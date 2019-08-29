Fireeye (FEYE) Stock Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Its Position; Franklin Res (BEN) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $8.75 Million as Shares Declined

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86 million, down from 10.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.78M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 234,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 260,543 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 495,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 1.41 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 80,525 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $83.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 33,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 42,100 shares. Natixis holds 1.57 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 212,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 229,852 shares in its portfolio. 29,869 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 78,301 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0% or 677 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Da Davidson has 0.02% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 76,178 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cibc World Markets Incorporated has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 309,011 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blume Cap Management has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FireEye Identifies Prolific Chinese Cyber Threat Group – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: FireEye Shows ‘Encouraging Signs Of Growth,’ But ‘More Pain Ahead’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Buy FireEye? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FireEye, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FireEye Continues To Sink On Weak Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Storage Affiliates Trust 6% PFD BEN INT A declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Stocks I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “By The Book I : The Ben Graham Dividend Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.