Fireeye (FEYE) Stake Lifted by S Squared Technology Llc; Nike (NKE) Holder Murphy Capital Management Raised Position by $652,260

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 2.39 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 5.20M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,854 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is FireEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEYE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye News: Why FEYE Stock Is on Fire Today – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Ticks Twistlock on Buyout Checklist, Aids Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Lc, a California-based fund reported 660 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Northern reported 1.10M shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 21,984 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 21,929 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Walleye Trading has 0.02% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Legal And General Plc invested in 0.01% or 1.45 million shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 42,502 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc invested in 905,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Com owns 13,708 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 72 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 2.25 million shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.3% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 95,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 68,490 shares. Polen Capital Llc accumulated 12.13M shares or 5.34% of the stock. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sun Life Fin holds 2,149 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,048 shares. Moreover, South State has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 43,449 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Girard Partners Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,394 shares. Washington-based Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 27,039 were accumulated by Eqis Capital. Amer Inv Serv invested in 0.12% or 4,517 shares. Shine Advisory has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc invested in 3.1% or 100,875 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.54% or 130,760 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service has invested 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).