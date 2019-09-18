Fireeye (FEYE) Stake Increased by Shapiro Capital Management Llc; Fiduciary Trust Company Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Raised by $472,824 as Stock Price Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 18,636 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 16,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $290.72. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 15.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.80B, up from 13.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 862,934 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 109,019 shares to 633,119 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,828 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Registered Investment Advisor Inc invested in 3,005 shares. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability has 4.43% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cap Research Glob holds 10.12 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 6,012 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 1,265 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 118,000 are owned by Payden & Rygel. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.49% or 123,415 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 1,771 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 50,066 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.99% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 70,300 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 14,015 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 0.62% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 13,912 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Lpl Llc owns 43,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 914,176 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 111,351 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Group Inc accumulated 2,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.06% or 35,700 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Company reported 53 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Kennedy reported 0.5% stake. Barclays Public Lc holds 884,046 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mairs & Power stated it has 0.04% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 190,648 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 865,364 shares to 705,882 shares, valued at $46.76 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,575 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).